Canadian National attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank on expectation for significant profit improvement
Jan. 17, 2022 9:36 AM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank upgrades Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to a Buy rating after having the rails stock set at Neutral.
- The firm thinks the market is underappreciating the potential for positive change at CNI after many years of underperformance.
- Analyst Amit Mehrotra: "We estimate CNI's existing management and Board have left over $1 billion of profits on the table over the last six years (since 2015), which is worth over $20 billion in equity value at today's valuation levels. This reflects significant underperformance in price ex. mix, as well as underperformance in service levels."
- In particular, Mehrotra and team observe that Canadian National's (CNI) revenue per revenue ton mile has underperformed CP by 300 basis points since 2015, despite similar mix headwinds as peers. The average train speed has also lagged and average dwell been too high, which have both contributed to the slow profit growth. Deutsche Bank thinks operational-led change will come over the course of the next two months.
- The firm assigns a price target of $137 to Canadian National (CNI), which is just above the 52-week high of $136.22.
