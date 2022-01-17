Vivid Seats plans to aggressively scrap for market share ahead of potential public listings for StubHub and SeatGeek
Jan. 17, 2022 9:57 AM ETVivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)RBACBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- The online ticket exchange and resale market is expected to heat up this year and turn the eyes of investors back to the post-pandemic potential. The aggressive battle for market share has some analyst warnings on bottom lines.
- Evercore ISI lowers its price target on Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) to account for an expectations for higher brand spending. Analyst Shweta Khajuria expects the company to increase the focus on attracting new loyal users, which could enable it to continue to gain market share especially as economies reopen and consumers shift their spend towards experiences over physical goods.
- Evercore drops its EBITDA estimates for FY22 and FY23, while keeping estimates for gross order value and revenue unchanged. For now, the firm sticks with an In-Line rating.
- "Vivid Seats is a clear reopening play. That said, the path to a full post-COVID reopening remains unclear given the rise in Omicron cases. Additionally, the company’s LT competitive moat remains unclear and SEAT has a limited operating history as a public company - we will be watching for successful execution for continuing market share gains."
- Vivid Seats closed at $11.10 on Friday vs. the post-SPAC range of $9.38 to $14.35. The stock may have a trading partner soon SeatGeek looking to merger with SPAC Redball Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) and reports out that StubHub may go public in a direct listing.