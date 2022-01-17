Sands China soars again in Hong Kong while Goldman Sachs dials up the conviction on parent Las Vegas Sands
Jan. 17, 2022 10:23 AM ETSands China Ltd. (SCHYY), LVS, SCHYFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Sands China Ltd (OTCPK:SCHYY) jumped another 14% in Monday trading in Hong Kong to follow on Friday's big jump of more than 20%. Investors have warmed up to Macau casino stocks after a release of a gaming law report removed an overhang of any major revisions. Macau plans to grant six casino licenses in the region with a duration of 10 years and an option for a three-year extension. Significantly, there was not an increase in tax proposed above the current 40% rate and no restrictions on dividends to shareholders.
- The U.S. market is closed today, but Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) could be setting up for another strong day tomorrow. Goldman Sachs upgraded LVS to a Conviction Buy rating after having the casino stock set at Buy. The firm's price target of $66 reps more than 50% upside for the casino stock and is right at the 52-week high.
- Just ahead for the Macau sector is the key Chinese New Year. Tight restrictions are anticipated in Macau with the focus on controlling COVID ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing considered a national priority. The games end on February 20, which some analysts think marks when rules around travel will be loosened.
