Credit Suisse ousts chairman after reported quarantine breaches

Jan. 17, 2022

Credit Suisse in the Swiss financial center of Zurich city

yuelan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nine months after he became chairman of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Antonio Horta-Osório resigns from the role and apologized for his actions that "compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally."
  • The news comes as the company's board starts an investigation in the wake of reports that he violated Swiss and U.K. COVID quarantine rules. Axel P. Lehman succeeds Horta-Osório as chairman of the Swiss bank.
  • Lehman has been a member of Credit Suisse's (CS) board since Oct. 1, 2021 and was named chair of the risk committee at the same time. He was formerly a member of UBS Group's (NYSE:UBS) Group Executive Board, initially as Group chief operating officer, then as president of Personal & Corporate Banking and president of UBS Switzerland.
  • During Horta-Osório's took over as chairman to lead the company's strategic realignment after it incurred billions of dollars of losses in 2021 from the twin collapses of Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital.
  • Credit Suisse (CS) shares drop 2.0% in trading in Switzerland.
  • SA contributor Anna Sokolidou looks into Credit Suisse's Q3 earnings and its strategic review.
