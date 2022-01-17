Camber Energy receives extension to file delayed reports

  • NYSE accepted Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) request to extend the filing of its delayed reports until February 15, 2022.
  • The Company is not in compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards, wherein the company failed to timely file Form 10-K for the 9-month transition period ended December 31, 2020; (ii) Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021; (iii) Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021; and (iv) Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021.
  • If the Company is unable to cure the delinquency by February 15, 2022, the Company may request an additional extension up to the maximum cure period of May 20, 2022.
  • The company staff will initiate delisting proceedings if the Company does not complete its delayed filings and any subsequently delayed filings with the SEC by the end of the maximum12-month cure period on May 20, 2022.
