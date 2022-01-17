Crypto.com puts withdrawals on pause after suspicious activity in some accounts

Jan. 17, 2022 11:57 AM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Encryption your data. Digital Lock. Hacker attack and data breach. Big data with encrypted computer code. Safe your data. Cyber internet security and privacy concept. Database storage 3d illustration

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Crypto.com temporarily suspends withdrawals from accounts after a "small number of users" reported suspicious activity on their accounts, the cryptocurrency platform said via tweet.
  • "All funds are safe," the company asserted after some users reported unauthorized activity in their accounts. At 10:56 AM ET, it said it expected to resume withdrawals in the next 30 to 60 minutes.
  • Ben Baller, a crypto influencer and podcast host, said early on Monday that 4.28 ether (ETH-USD) was stolen from his account.
  • As crypto attract gains more adherents, that also attracts hackers and regulators' attention. In August, Poly Network retrieved assets from a $611M hack, which had included $273M of ethereum tokens and $253M of Binance Smart Chain Tokens.
  • Crypto.com has increased its name recognition by buying naming rights to what had been called the Staples Center, the arena that's home to the L.A. Lakers basketball team.
  • It's also adding to its business through acquisitions. In December, the crypto platform agreed to acquire two exchanges from London-based IG Group Holdings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.