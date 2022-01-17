Crypto.com puts withdrawals on pause after suspicious activity in some accounts
Jan. 17, 2022 11:57 AM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Crypto.com temporarily suspends withdrawals from accounts after a "small number of users" reported suspicious activity on their accounts, the cryptocurrency platform said via tweet.
- "All funds are safe," the company asserted after some users reported unauthorized activity in their accounts. At 10:56 AM ET, it said it expected to resume withdrawals in the next 30 to 60 minutes.
- Ben Baller, a crypto influencer and podcast host, said early on Monday that 4.28 ether (ETH-USD) was stolen from his account.
- As crypto attract gains more adherents, that also attracts hackers and regulators' attention. In August, Poly Network retrieved assets from a $611M hack, which had included $273M of ethereum tokens and $253M of Binance Smart Chain Tokens.
- Crypto.com has increased its name recognition by buying naming rights to what had been called the Staples Center, the arena that's home to the L.A. Lakers basketball team.
- It's also adding to its business through acquisitions. In December, the crypto platform agreed to acquire two exchanges from London-based IG Group Holdings.