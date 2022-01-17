After declines, year-over-year U.S. cannabis sales growth appears to be stabilizing
Jan. 17, 2022 By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A downward trend in year-over-year cannabis sales growth in states appears to be stabilizing, with growth starting to increase in some markets, according to new data.
- Seeking Alpha contributor and New Cannabis Ventures Managing Partner Alan Brochstein writes that encouraging trends are being seen in Illinois and Michigan, and year-over-year growth is being seen now in Massachusetts.
- He adds that sales growth declines in Western states -- California, Colorado, and Oregon -- have bottomed out, with growth now seen in Q4 2021.
- Brochstein's analysis is based on data from BDSA, an analytics firm covering the cannabis industry.
- "While cannabis company revenue growth isn't entirely dependent upon how the sales in their markets are growing, as many companies are expanding organically in their states of operation or into other states or by acquisition, the underlying demand for cannabis certainly plays an important role," Brochstein writes.
- According to data from BDSA, Massachusetts' year-over-year growth went from 40% in September 2021 to 42% in October 2021. And in November 2021, that figure stood at 46%.
- "Slowing market growth not only impacted investor sentiment in the back half of 2021, but it also, along with regulatory delays, likely prompted the increased discounting in certain markets late in the year," Brochstein notes.
- Growth in Western states, as Brochstein puts it, "has been a roller coaster."
- Brochstein is optimistic about growth rates in 20220 and beyond.
- "Looking ahead, we are hopeful that the growth rates will normalize at strong rates," he writes. "With the tough comparisons now behind and some new markets opening over the next few years, we think cannabis operators should deliver high revenue growth."
- Multi-state operators (MSOs): Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF), and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
- Stock performance of MSOs in 2022 may be impacted on whether Congress acts on banking and legalization legislation.