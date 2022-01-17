SA readers like Ford, Deere and Dave; continue to turn away from cannabis
- The turning of the calendar brings up thoughts of old and new. Should you stay in your old job? Should you start a new diet regime? The first few weeks of January represent a hot time for these kinds of debates.
- That trend extends to investment portfolios. SA readers spent last week weighing old versus new.
- On one hand, they focused on a pair of old-school household names trying to reinvent themselves for the new economy, snapping up both Ford (NYSE:F) and Deere (NYSE:DE) in high numbers, according to an analysis of portfolio addition and deletion data. At the same time, they found time for a new member to the Wall Street family, acquiring fintech Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), despite a rocky early trading history.
- On the other side of the spectrum, SA readers gave up on an old fad, continuing to eliminate cannabis stocks Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from their holdings.
Ford
- Who doesn't love a $100B stock? SA readers certainly did. Bolstered by the prospects for its electric vehicle unit, investors bid up Ford (F) to a fresh 52-week high last week, with the stock topping the $100B mark in market cap for the first time in its more than 60 years as a public company.
- Along the way, SA readers added the stock to their portfolios in dramatic numbers. The ratio of additions to deletions topped 3:1 last week.
Deere
- In a market that has been dominated for the last couple of years by tech startups with high growth potential, 2022 has been marked by growing interest in tried-and-true companies looking to take advantage of a new economic situation. Along with firms like Ford (F), SA readers also showed love for farm equipment maker Deere (DE).
- Not only is DE positioned to take advantage of additional cash flowing into the agricultural space, but the firm also has its own tech bona fides to attract investors. The company started off the month by launching an autonomous tractor set to go on sale this year.
- SA readers rewarded this push to innovation with increased attention. They added the stock to their portfolios at a rate of 3:1.
Dave
- Even amid a trend towards industrial stalwarts like Ford (F) and Deere (DE), SA readers still found time for new names. They added Mark Cuban-backed fintech Dave (DAVE) to their portfolios at a high rate, despite a rough start to its Wall Street career. Additions outweighed deletions by a pace of about 6:1.
- DAVE came public through a SPAC deal on Jan. 6. It quickly suffered significant selling pressure. From a level above $8 at the time of its debut, the stock closed Friday at $6.09.
Cannabis Stocks: Aurora Cannabis and Cronos
- The air has been coming out of the cannabis bubble for months. The ongoing surrender of support continued last week, as SA readers further purged their portfolios of these once-hot names.
- Aurora Cannabis (ACB), which set a 52-week high of $18.98 last February, has spent its recent trading languishing near its 52-week low of $5.22. Given the disappointments of the past 11 months, SA investors have dropped the stock at a rate of nearly 2:1 compared to additions.
- Elsewhere in the sector, Cronos Group (CRON) suffered a similar story through 2021. From a 52-week high of $15.83 in February, the stock closed Friday less than 20 cents above its 52-week low of $3.74. SA readers cut bait on the stock at a rate of 1.7:1.
