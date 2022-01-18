Unilever sees investor backlash over $68B bid for GlaxoSmithKline consumer unit
Jan. 17, 2022 7:20 PM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), UL, PFEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) is facing investor backlash over its £50B ($68B) offer for GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) consumer business. Unilever shares fell 7% in London, while GSK rose 4.1%.
- One unidentified top-20 Unilever (UL) told the Financial Times that he's against the deal and would vote against it.
- GSK and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), which owns a 32% stake in the consumer health business, are waiting for a better offer from Unilever. Unilever has negotiated with banks about securing additional financing for a sweetened offer for the consumer unit, Bloomberg reported over the weekend.
- “Please be assured, Unilever will not overpay for any asset, particularly in the context where GSK consumer health is a very attractive option in the consumer health space," Alan Jope, Unilever’s chief executive said, according to the FT report. "But it’s not the only option."
- Unilever said it would maintain "financial discipline" including maintaining an A-band credit rating, the company said in a statement.
