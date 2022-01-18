Rio Tinto 2021 Australian iron ore shipments fell 3%; sees 2022 ticking higher

Jan. 17, 2022 8:28 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Reclaimer Stacker and Stockpile on Iron Ore Mine Site

CUHRIG/E+ via Getty Images

  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) reports full-year production fell across all commodities it produces, including a 3% drop in iron ore shipments 321.6M metric tons from its Australian mining operations as projects were disrupted by COVID-related restrictions that made it hard to get workers.
  • Q4 iron ore shipments fell 5% Y/Y to 84.1M mt, hurt by a delay in production from the new greenfield mine at Gudai-Darri in Western Australia and labor shortages due to prolonged pandemic-led interstate border closures.
  • Among other commodities, Rio produced 7% less mined copper in FY 2021 at 494K mt, 1% less aluminum at 3.15M mt, and 3% less bauxite at 54.3M mt.
  • For 2022, Rio expects slightly higher iron ore shipments from the Pilbara region, guiding for exports of 320M-335M mt, while forecasting copper output of 500K-575K mt and aluminum of 3.1M-3.2M mt.
  • Rio says it is preparing for U.S. growth to slow in 2022 and the eurozone to have a softer than expected start to the year.
  • Helped in part by heavy rains that have disrupted Brazilian supply, iron ore prices rallied last week to their highest in three months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.