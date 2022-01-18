Siemens to sell road traffic unit to Atlantia in €950M deal
Jan. 17, 2022 9:17 PM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)ATASF, ATASYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) said today that it agreed to sell its Yunex Traffic intelligent transportation business to Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASF) for €950 (~$1.1B) including debt, as it continues to divest non-core businesses.
- Siemens says its management and supervisory boards have approved the sale of Yunex Traffic, which makes traffic lights and associated software systems.
- In its effort to streamline its business, Siemens recently listed its medical device divisions.
