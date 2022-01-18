Siemens to sell road traffic unit to Atlantia in €950M deal

Jan. 17, 2022 9:17 PM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)ATASF, ATASYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Siemes logo at door of new headquarters - Munich, Germany

wallix/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) said today that it agreed to sell its Yunex Traffic intelligent transportation business to Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASF) for €950 (~$1.1B) including debt, as it continues to divest non-core businesses.
  • Siemens says its management and supervisory boards have approved the sale of Yunex Traffic, which makes traffic lights and associated software systems.
  • In its effort to streamline its business, Siemens recently listed its medical device divisions.
  • While Siemens performs very well for a conglomerate, it likely will underperform in comparison to pure-play competitors such as ANSYS, Autodesk, ABB and Schneider Electric, Deep Value Ideas writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
