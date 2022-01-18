Kohl's holder Macellum is said again pushing for changes including a sale, board changes

Jan. 17, 2022

  • Kohl's Cop. (NYSE:KSS) holder Macellum Advisors is a repeating a call for the company to make board changes or hire a bank to explore a potential sale.
  • So far the company has rejected a push by Macellum to add board members with retail experience or a shareholder to its board, according to a WSJ report. The activist investor has also told the retailer that there are potentials acquirers that have shown interest in the company.
  • The report comes after a Reuter article early last month that said Macellum Advisors was planning to nominate directors for the department store chain early this year.
  • The board potential challenge comes as Macellum and some other hedge funds threatened a proxy fight last year, though in April Kohl’s announces that it entered into a settlement agreement with a group of investors, including Macellum Advisors.
  • Kohl's told the WSJ that the retailer will share details about its strategic initiatives and capital allocation plans at an investor day March 7.
  • The Macellum push also comes comes after activist fund Engine Capital last month sent a letter to Kohl's, pushing the department store chain to sell itself or to separate its e-commerce business.
  • Last month, TheDeal.com reported that Oak Street Real Estate is said to have expressed interest in purchasing the department store chain's real estate. The real estate may be worth between $6B and $7B. There's a possibility that Sycamore Partners could have interest in Kohl's.
