  • Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) reports record quarterly and full-year production, achieving Q4 output of 380.4K oz. of gold and a full-year total of 1.4M oz. across its three operations.
  • Kirkland Lake says Q4 results rose 3% Y/Y and Q/Q, driven by record quarterly production at Detour Lake mine of nearly 211K oz. and a 33% Q/Q jump in output at the Macassa mine to 61.3K oz.
  • For FY 2021, total production gained 5% Y/Y to 1.43M oz., beating improved guidance of 1.35M-1.4M oz., largely driven by Fosterville mine, where full-year output of 509.6K oz. topped improved guidance of 500K oz.
  • Q4 gold sales totaled 385.8K oz. at an average realized price of $1,795/oz., compared to Q3 gold sales of 372.1K oz. at an average realized price of $1,791/oz. and gold sales of 371K oz. at an average realized price of $1,875/oz. in the year-ago quarter.
  • CEO Tony Makuch says Detour Lake and Fosterville are expected to meet three-year production guidance issued in December 2020, but Macassa likely will come in short.
  • Kirkland Lake says it expects to close its planned merger with Agnico Eagle Mines by mid-February; the combined company would become create Canada's largest gold miner.
