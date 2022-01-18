Asian markets are mixed overnight
Jan. 18, 2022 12:37 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Japan -0.23%. BOJ kept its monetary policy unchanged, maintaining its benchmark interest rate at -0.1%. Industrial Production: +7% M/M vs. +7.2% consensus, +1.8% prior.
- China +0.56%. After China reported FY21 GDP at 8.1% Y/Y, Fitch estimates economic growth of 4.8%.
- Hong Kong -0.42%.
- Australia -0.11%.
Benchmark crude is up 1.34% to $84.41 a barrel. It gained $1.70 to $83.82 per barrel on Monday.
Asian shares are trading mixed in the absence of big market-moving news following a national holiday in the U.S.