Stock futures sink as 10-year Treasury yield tops 1.83%
Jan. 18, 2022 4:44 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), QQQ, DIABy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- The rocky start to 2022 is continuing into earnings season as a jump in Treasury yields continues to unnerve investors. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed 6 basis points overnight to 1.83%, a level last seen two years ago, before the first U.S. COVID-19 case was recorded in Jan. 2020. Fears of tighter monetary policy (and the Fed's fight against inflation) have already dragged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down 2.2% and 4.8%, respectively, in the first two weeks of the year, and futures linked to the indexes fell another 1.3% and 1.9% overnight.
- Analyst commentary: "It will be interesting to see if investors are tempted back in now that earnings season is underway," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The emergence of Omicron may mean that many companies don't enjoy the kind of performance that was expected before, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of positives to take away."
- Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to data from Refinitiv, which would wrap up a record year where overall earnings soared around 49%. Meanwhile, 26 S&P 500 firms have already reported Q4 results, with 77% of them posting bottom-line results that beat analyst expectations. Reporting this week is Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, UnitedHealth, Procter & Gamble, Netflix and Honeywell.
- Outlook: More volatility could be in store based on real rates, or bond yields that have been adjusted for inflation. Those have been stuck in negative territory since the pandemic, meaning investors aren't expecting the upcoming moves from the Fed to make much of a dent on the current inflation landscape. The potential for a market repricing could weigh on sentiment, but that could also mean central bank policy could remain somewhat accommodative in the foreseeable future.