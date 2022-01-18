Signature Bank GAAP EPS of $4.34 beats by $0.38, revenue of $569.38M beats by $19.62M
Jan. 18, 2022 5:02 AM ETSignature Bank (SBNY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Signature Bank press release (NASDAQ:SBNY): Q4 GAAP EPS of $4.34 beats by $0.38.
- Revenue of $569.38M (+35.8% Y/Y) beats by $19.62M.
- For the 2021 Fourth Quarter, Loans Increased a Record $6.28 Billion. Since Year-end 2020, Loans Increased a Record $16.03 Billion, or 32.8 Percent.
- Net Interest Margin on a Tax-Equivalent Basis was 1.91 Percent, Compared With 1.88 Percent for the 2021 Third Quarter and 2.23 Percent for the 2020 Fourth Quarter. Significant Excess Cash Balances From Continued Strong Deposit Flows Negatively Impacted Core Net Interest Margin by 52 Basis Points.
- Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 7.27 Percent, 9.58 Percent, 10.49 Percent, and 11.73 Percent, Respectively, at December 31, 2021.