Newmark acquires VLK Consulting, rebranding it as Newmark VLK Hungary
Jan. 18, 2022 5:31 AM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) has acquired Budapest-based VLK Consulting, a commercial real estate services firms.
- The company will rebrand it as Newmark VLK Hungary.
- "Newmark VLK Hungary represents a significant foothold for our platform in Central and Eastern Europe," said Newmark Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin. "Valter has amassed a talented group of experts who have tapped into an increasingly active regional marketplace, and we look forward to driving the continued development of the platform throughout the country."
- The company identified Hungary as an ideal growth market in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), as it has displayed numerous positive economic indicators in recent years, boasting low unemployment and a projected 5.4% GDP growth for 2022.