ADC Therapeutics inks exclusive license with MTPC to develop and commercialize ZYNLONTA in Japan
Jan. 18, 2022 5:45 AM ETADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) has signed an exclusive license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) for the development and commercialization of ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) for all hematologic and solid tumor indications in Japan.
- As per the agreement, the company will receive an upfront payment of $30M and up to an additional $205M in milestones if certain development and commercial events are achieved and double-digit royalties based on net sales in Japan
- “This license agreement with MTPC, a leader in the Japanese pharmaceutical industry, expands our global footprint in an important geography, and furthers our goal to make ZYNLONTA available globally to patients,” said Chris Martin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics.
- In April 2021, FDA has granted accelerated approval to ZYNLONTA for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
- A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ZYNLONTA has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is under review by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
- Overland ADCT BioPharma, a joint venture created by Overland Pharmaceuticals and the company is now conducting a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of ZYNLONTA to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ZYNLONTA used as monotherapy in patients with r/r DLBCL.