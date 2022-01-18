DaVita acquires transplant software company MedSleuth, deal value undisclosed
Jan. 18, 2022
- DaVita (NYSE:DVA) has acquired transplant software company MedSleuth. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The acquisition deepens its efforts to fuel transplant innovation and enhance care at every stage and setting along a patient's kidney care journey.
- "Kidney transplantation is a life-changing option for most people with kidney failure, one that's limited today by supply and complexity," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita. "MedSleuth has built a powerful platform that can help increase patients' access to transplantation. We're looking forward to supporting the team to accelerate innovation and help streamline the transplant process for transplant candidates, transplant centers, physicians and care teams."
- Kalamas, CEO and founder of MedSleuth will continue to lead the business, which will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.