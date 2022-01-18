Solar Integrated Roofing to acquire seven firms generating $78M in incremental annual revenue
Jan. 18, 2022 6:21 AM ETSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) signed a series of binding LOIs for its planned acquisition of seven companies adding an estimated $78M in incremental annual revenue.
- The seven firms are being purchased for a total of $21.6M in cash proceeds, with no new shares issued and no dilution taking place.
- The company plans to integrate the seven firms - Storm Ventures, Standard Eco, Eco Management, BVI Solar, Bel Aire Construction and Development, Music City Roofing and Heartland Constructors - into SIRC family of companies.
- All the acquisitions are all-cash, no-dilution planned acquisitions and seen generating inherent operating synergies.