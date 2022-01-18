Silvergate Capital GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.04, revenue of $49.26M misses by $4.42M

Jan. 18, 2022 6:26 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Silvergate Capital press release (NYSE:SI): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $49.26M (+84.1% Y/Y) misses by $4.42M.
  • Digital currency customer related fee income for the quarter was $9.3 million, compared to $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, and $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Digital currency customers grew to 1,381 at December 31, 2021, compared to 1,305 at September 30, 2021, and 969 at December 31, 2020
  • Average digital currency customer deposits grew to $13.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $11.2 billion during the third quarter of 2021
