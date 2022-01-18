European Wax Center updates FY21 guidance and names current COO David Willis as the new CFO
Jan. 18, 2022 6:27 AM ETEuropean Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) expects FY21 revenue within previous guidance of $175.5M to $178.5M (consensus $178.59M), an increase at the midpoint of approximately 71% and 15% from 2020 and 2019, respectively.
- Adjusted net income expected to slightly exceed previous guidance of $28M to $29M.
- Adjusted EBITDA expected to slightly exceed previous guidance of $61M to $63.5M.
- Concurrently, the company appoints COO David Willis as the CFO succeeding Jennifer Vanderveldt, effective immediately.
Mr. Willis will retain his role as COO.
- David Willis served as company’s CFO from July 2016 until December 2020 and was appointed COO in September 2019, serving in both roles concurrently until Jennifer joined the Company in 2020.