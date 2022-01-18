Onion global surpasses RMB100M in GMV during its 2022 new year's shopping festival
Jan. 18, 2022 6:36 AM ETOnion Global Limited (OG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) generated total GMV during the 2022 new year's shopping festival reached RMB100M.
- The total number of orders exceeded 300,000.
- More than 7M views on O'Mall within the first 24 hours after the festival officially started on December 29, 2021.
- "We are pleased with the operating results during our 2022 New Year's Shopping Festival. Chinese New Year is an important festival for Chinese people. Based on the traditional festivities of Chinese New Year, we offered a one-stop, centralized shopping experience for consumers." said Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO