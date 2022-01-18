BEST receives NYSE non-compliance notice for price criteria
Jan. 18, 2022 6:37 AM ETBEST Inc. (BEST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NYSE notified BEST (NYSE:BEST) that it is not in compliance with applicable price criteria in its continued listing standards.
- As of Jan.4, the average closing price of its ADSs was less than $1/ADS over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- The company has six months to regain compliance; if the requirement is not attained then NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.
- During the period, the company will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE as it is in compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards and other rights of the NYSE.