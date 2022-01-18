Novartis and Molecular Partners finalize licensing agreement for COVID-19 candidate
Jan. 18, 2022 6:46 AM ETMolecular Partners AG (MOLN), NVSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) ADRs have lost ~16.1% in the pre-market after announcing a licensing agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for Ensovibep, its DARPin antiviral candidate for COVID-19. Novartis (NVS) is trading ~1.6% lower.
- Per the terms, Novartis (NVS) will have the global rights of Ensovibep and will lead its development and commercialization. In return, Molecular Partners (MOLN) will be entitled to a milestone payment worth CHF 150M in addition to 22% of royalty on sales in the commercial countries.
- In a financial update, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said that it recorded CHF 133M cash and cash equivalents at 2021 year-end.
- With the receipt of the milestone payment from Novartis (NVS), Molecular Partners (MOLN) projects its cash runway will extend into 2025, excluding the potential royalty income.
