Charah Solutions closes sale of 80% of real property acreage acquired in February 2021
Jan. 18, 2022
- Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) completed the sale of ~80% of the real property acreage that it acquired through a subsidiary in February 2021 from the Texas Municipal Power Agency at the former Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station and Reservoir in Grimes County, TX.
- Transaction terms have not been disclosed.
- The sale has occurred in just 10 months since the site was acquired; Environmental remediation work for the existing ash ponds and landfills is underway and ahead of schedule and is expected to continue through 2023.
- A contract for the sale of the remaining 20% of the real property acreage, which includes the site's higher value commercial and infrastructure assets is likely to be announced in 2022 which will thus complete the property's full sale.
- Charah Solutions has multiple ERT projects underway - former B.C. Cobb Generating Facility ERT project located in Muskegon, MI, which is on schedule to be completed in 2022 and also the recently announced Avon Lake Generating Station ERT project in Avon Lake, OH.