Ashland sees Q1 earnings, revenues below analyst consensus
Jan. 18, 2022 6:48 AM ETAshland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) issues guidance for Q1 EPS of $0.88 and revenues of $512M, below analyst consensus estimates of $0.92 and $527M, respectively.
- Sales were up 9% from the prior-year quarter, but Ashland says continued supply chain and labor shortage challenges hurt its ability to meet strong overall customer demand, causing a delay to $20M of confirmed orders in late December into January.
- Ashland expects adjusted EBITDA of $106M, up 5% Y/Y, driven by higher sales but partially offset by the lag in price vs. cost-inflation recovery and the temporary government-imposed shutdown of the plant in Nanjing, China.
- The company reaffirms guidance for FY 2022 ending in September, seeing revenues of $2.25B-$2.35B vs. $2.29B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $550M-$570M.
- Ashland reported Q4 earnings that came in short of expectations.