Citigroup closes in on selling Taiwan consumer unit to DBS for $2B - WSJ

Jan. 18, 2022

Citibank Logo

tbradford/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • A deal to sell Citigroup's (NYSE:C) Taiwan consumer bank to Singapore-based DBS (OTCPK:DBSDF) (OTCPK:DBSDY) for ~$2B could be announced by the end of January, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.
  • The transaction would include all of Citi's Taiwan consumer-banking staff, the person told the WSJ. The business encompasses 45 branches, mortgage lending, and a large credit card business.
  • Last April, the U.S.-based bank said it would exit retail banking in 13 markets in order to focus its global consumer unit on four international wealth centers — Singapore, Hong Kong, London and Dubai. Ten of the markets that it's exiting are in the Asia-Pacific region. It's part of the overhaul that started after Jane Fraser took over as CEO in February 2021.
  • The company is in talks to sell its consumer franchises in five remaining markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East: India, mainland China, Poland, Russia, and Bahrain, the WSJ said.
  • Last week, Citi (C) agreed to sell four Southeast Asia consumer banking franchises — Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam — to Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB).
  • And it also said it plans to exit the consumer, small business, and mid-market banking in Mexico.
