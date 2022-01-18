Schrödinger acquires XTAL Biostructures for $6M
Jan. 18, 2022
- Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) has acquired XTAL BioStructures, Inc. for $6M in cash.
- XTAL BioStructures is a private company based in the Greater Boston area that provides structural biology services, including biophysical methods, protein production and purification, and X-ray crystallography, to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
- “The acquisition of XTAL BioStructures enables us to continue to meaningfully advance the field of structure-based drug discovery. Through the integration of experimental and computational approaches, we can continue to improve techniques to prepare proteins for structure-based drug design methods,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Schrödinger. “Because high quality protein structures are core to our business, we wanted to bring these experimental capabilities in-house. With this acquisition, we will have access to more structures, and will leverage our protein structure refinement methods to scale up production of high-resolution structures, which are starting points for our physics-based computational platform.”
- XTAL BioStructures is now operating as part of Schrödinger.
