China SXT Pharmaceuticals slumps on pricing $3.5M stock, pre-funded warrants offering
Jan. 18, 2022 6:58 AM ETChina SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) plunged 55.4% in premarket trade after it priced its earlier announced underwritten public offering of shares and prefunded warrants with gross proceeds expected to be ~$3.5M.
- The offer includes 19.8M shares at $0.18/share; pre-funded warrants are offered at the same price.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase 2.97M shares; if this option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the over-allotment would be ~$4.1M.
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities.
- Offer is expected to close on Jan.20.