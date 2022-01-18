Heineken trades lower after Deutsche Bank issues a negative catalyst call

Jan. 18, 2022 6:59 AM ET

Heineken beer

bizoo_n/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Deutsche Bank issues a negative catalyst call on Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY) on its view that downside risk from higher inputs costs is not reflected in the current share price following a period of outperformance of 7% over the last month.
  • Analyst Mitch Collett: "We see near-term risk given uncertainty around pricing and input costs and therefore initiate a catalyst sell rating. Heineken trades on a CY23 P/E of 23.1x, a 2% discount to European Consumer Staples (ex Tobacco) on 23.6x. The shares also trade on a CY23 EV/EBITDA of 12.7x vs European Consumer Staples (ex Tobacco) on 14.8x. Heineken therefore trades at an 18% / 21% premium to ABI/Carlsberg on a CY23 P/E and a 19%/12% premium to ABI/Carlsberg on a CY23 EV/EBITDA."
  • Adding it all up, Deutsche Bank sees enough downside risk from higher input costs to warrant a Sell rating on the beer giant.
  • Shares of Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) are down 2.22% in Amsterdam trading.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) is Neutral.
