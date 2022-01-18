Brent Oil hits a 7-year high, supporting energy ETFs while major indices selloff
Jan. 18, 2022 7:02 AM ETEnergy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), IYE, OIH, GUSHCOMP.INDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Energy ETFs rise this morning as Brent prices touch a 7-year trading high, topping $88.13/bbl early on and now trading at $87.48/bbl.
- Moreover, the Nasdaq, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 fall to the downside early in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) dropping the most, -1.7%, making energy exchange traded funds the bright spot for investors.
- Four energy ETFs that are on the move are the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE), iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE), VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH), and Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH).
- As of 7:00 am ET, XLE is +0.91%, IYE +0.73%, OIH +0.96%, and GUSH +1.15%.
- Goldman Sachs has also raised its prediction on the price of Brent through 2022 and 2023, estimating that oil prices will touch $100 in the third quarter.
- Supporting the price of oil and energy ETFs further are the supply concerns that have mounted from Houthi rebels in Yemen attacking the United Arab Emirates, escalating geopolitical tensions.
- Broader markets continue to selloff as the 10-Year Treasury yield tops 1.83%.