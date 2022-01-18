Brent Oil hits a 7-year high, supporting energy ETFs while major indices selloff

Oil pipeline in industrial district with factories at dusk

spooh/E+ via Getty Images

  • Energy ETFs rise this morning as Brent prices touch a 7-year trading high, topping $88.13/bbl early on and now trading at $87.48/bbl.
  • Moreover, the Nasdaq, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 fall to the downside early in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) dropping the most, -1.7%, making energy exchange traded funds the bright spot for investors.
  • Four energy ETFs that are on the move are the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE), iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE), VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH), and Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH).
  • As of 7:00 am ET, XLE is +0.91%, IYE +0.73%, OIH +0.96%, and GUSH +1.15%.
  • Goldman Sachs has also raised its prediction on the price of Brent through 2022 and 2023, estimating that oil prices will touch $100 in the third quarter.
  • Supporting the price of oil and energy ETFs further are the supply concerns that have mounted from Houthi rebels in Yemen attacking the United Arab Emirates, escalating geopolitical tensions.
  • Broader markets continue to selloff as the 10-Year Treasury yield tops 1.83%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.