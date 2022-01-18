Eli Lilly signs drug discovery collaboration with Evotec in a deal valued up to $5B

Jan. 18, 2022 7:02 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), BIIBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Evotec announced it entered a drug discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to target metabolic diseases with a focus on kidney diseases and diabetes. The partnership valued at up to $1B will initially run for three years.
  • Per the terms, the U.S. pharma giant will hold the rights to select up to five programs from the collaboration for subsequent development and commercialization. Evotec will be responsible for the discovery of drug candidates from the targets identified by the company or Eli Lilly (LLY).
  • In return, the German biotech will be entitled to an undisclosed upfront payment in addition to milestone payments worth up to $180M per program, as well as royalties on net sales from the potential products.
  • Read why Eli Lilly (LLY) shares came under pressure last week when Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) suffered a setback in Medicare coverage for its newly approved Alzheimer’s therapy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.