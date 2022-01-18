Continental Resources names former Chesapeake chief Lawler as new COO

Jan. 18, 2022 6:59 AM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says President and COO Jack Stark will retire by late spring, and names Doug Lawler as its new COO and Executive VP, effective February 1.
  • Stark joined Continental in 1992 and has served in various leadership roles over the last 30 years.
  • Lawler is well known in the industry serving as CEO of Chesapeake Energy during 2013-21; previously, he spent time with Kerr-McGee and Anadarko Petroleum.
  • Just last week, Continental promoted John Hart to CFO and executive VP of strategic planning.
