Continental Resources names former Chesapeake chief Lawler as new COO
Jan. 18, 2022 6:59 AM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says President and COO Jack Stark will retire by late spring, and names Doug Lawler as its new COO and Executive VP, effective February 1.
- Stark joined Continental in 1992 and has served in various leadership roles over the last 30 years.
- Lawler is well known in the industry serving as CEO of Chesapeake Energy during 2013-21; previously, he spent time with Kerr-McGee and Anadarko Petroleum.
- Just last week, Continental promoted John Hart to CFO and executive VP of strategic planning.