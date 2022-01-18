FOMO and SMARTSolution announce record year with $8.4M in contracts value

Jan. 18, 2022 7:06 AM ETFOMO Corp. (FOMC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • FOMO's (OTCPK:FOMC) acquisition target under definitive agreement, SMARTSolution Technologies (SST) announced $8.4M in contracts with $4.8M closed as of Dec. 31, 2021 and the remaining expected to close in 1Q22.
  • These contracts includes 1,546 interactive displays in classrooms, serving 150+ school districts, including private and charter schools across Pennsylvania and Ohio.
  • "SST is a game changer because it lets our clean air companies go directly to schools. The cross-selling of our clean building technology to the K-12 and college/university base is obvious. Schools need to re-open," CEO Vik Grover commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.