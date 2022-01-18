FOMO and SMARTSolution announce record year with $8.4M in contracts value
Jan. 18, 2022
- FOMO's (OTCPK:FOMC) acquisition target under definitive agreement, SMARTSolution Technologies (SST) announced $8.4M in contracts with $4.8M closed as of Dec. 31, 2021 and the remaining expected to close in 1Q22.
- These contracts includes 1,546 interactive displays in classrooms, serving 150+ school districts, including private and charter schools across Pennsylvania and Ohio.
- "SST is a game changer because it lets our clean air companies go directly to schools. The cross-selling of our clean building technology to the K-12 and college/university base is obvious. Schools need to re-open," CEO Vik Grover commented.