Mister Car Wash attracts bull rating from Morgan Stanley

Jan. 18, 2022 7:08 AM ETMister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Businesswoman working at modern office.Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background. Double exposure. Trader analyzing data

Kirill Smyslov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley upgrades Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to an Overweight rating on a call underpinned by increased conviction in the sustainability of the retailer's comparable sales and and EBITDA growth in comparison to retail peers.
  • Analyst Simeon Gutman thinks the stock offers more than 10% upside with a favorable bull-bear skew. The firm calls MCW a favorable investment setup especially in light of the flattish performance since its mid-'21 IPO. Valuation in the low to mid 20s EV/EBITDA is called justified given MCW's "differentiated attributes, best-in-class value proposition, and high recurring revenue mix."
  • Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $20 to Mister Car Wash.
  • Shares of MCW are up 0.35% premarket to $17.15 vs. the post-IPO range of $15.67 to $24.49.
