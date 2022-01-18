Mister Car Wash attracts bull rating from Morgan Stanley
Jan. 18, 2022 7:08 AM ETMister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to an Overweight rating on a call underpinned by increased conviction in the sustainability of the retailer's comparable sales and and EBITDA growth in comparison to retail peers.
- Analyst Simeon Gutman thinks the stock offers more than 10% upside with a favorable bull-bear skew. The firm calls MCW a favorable investment setup especially in light of the flattish performance since its mid-'21 IPO. Valuation in the low to mid 20s EV/EBITDA is called justified given MCW's "differentiated attributes, best-in-class value proposition, and high recurring revenue mix."
- Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $20 to Mister Car Wash.
- Shares of MCW are up 0.35% premarket to $17.15 vs. the post-IPO range of $15.67 to $24.49.