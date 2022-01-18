Dollar General falls after Morgan Stanley warns on tricky consumer backdrop for the stock
Jan. 18, 2022 7:15 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Morgan Stanley lowers Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to an Equal-weight rating after the having the dollar stock slotted at Overweight.
- Analyst Simeon Gutman says the 2022 investment setup for DG is less favorable in view and has EPS estimates below the consensus marks on the expectation for comparable sales to continue to decelerate amid a tricky low end consumer backdrop and EBIT margin contraction. Valuation at ~20.5X the 2022 P/E is noted to be in-line with the market and DG's typical relative spread. The risk-reward profile on DG is seen as balanced.
- Shares of Dollar General (DG) are down 2.16% premarket to $212.40.
- Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $225 to Dollar General (DG) vs. the average analyst PT of $247.08.