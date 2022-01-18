Summit Wireless rallies on expecting 170% growth in FY21 prelim revenue
Jan. 18, 2022 7:18 AM ETSummit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) trades 15.7% higher premarket after it sees Q4 (quarter ended Dec.31,2021) prelim revenue to be ~$2M (up over 90% Y/Y) which takes the FY21 prelim revenue to be ~$6.5M (+170% Y/Y).
- "Summit’s spatial audio technology and the WiSA Wave program are driving our growth, as Q4 delivered our sixth consecutive quarter of revenue increases and our first quarter of $2M in revenue," CEO, President & Chairman Brett Moyer commented.
- During Q4, the Wave attracted ~1M consumers to the websites taking the full year visitor count exceeding 2M (+445% Y/Y).
- As of Dec.31, prelim cash and equivalents are expected to be ~$13.1M.
- For 2022, management expects to continue to build WiSA's technology brand by expanding the WiSA Wave effort to Europe and China, increase websites visitors to 3M to 5M and launch more products.