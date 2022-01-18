Hain Celestial appoints new finance chief, provides preliminary Q2 results
Jan. 18, 2022 7:18 AM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) has appointed Chris Bellairs to succeed Javier Idrovo as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 4, 2022.
- Mr. Idrovo will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer until February 4, 2022, to assist with the transition of his responsibilities and to participate in the company’s upcoming conference call to discuss its 2Q22 financial results.
- Prior to joining the company, Mr. Bellairs served as the Chief Financial Officer of Stone Brewing, a California-based craft brewery with nationwide and international distribution.
- The company expects Q2 adjusted net sales between -1% to -3% Y/Y vs. consensus decline of 7.9%. Adjusted EBITDA to be down 4% to 6%.
- Q2 results will be out on February 3, 2022.