GlaxoSmithKline extends its ongoing collaboration with 23andMe
Jan. 18, 2022 7:19 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)GSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- 23andMe (NYSE:DNA) announced that GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has opted to exercise its option to expand the ongoing collaboration between the two companies. Accordingly, the period for exclusive target discovery will be extended for an additional year to July 2023.
- In return, 23andMe (DNA) will receive a one-time payment of $50M. The company has also elected for a royalty option in its immuno-oncology antibody collaboration with GSK for the Phase 1 asset CD96 (GSK6097608, a.k.a. GSK’608).
- Commenting on the update, Kenneth Hillan, Head of Therapeutics at 23andMe (DNA), said: “In less than four years, under this collaboration, we have identified over 40 therapeutic programs and have advanced an immuno- oncology antibody targeting CD96 into clinical development.”
- 23andMe (DNA) is scheduled to hold its R&D Day event today at 8:00 a.m. EST.
- Since its public debut in June via a SPAC merger with Richard Branson's VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC), 23andMe (DNA) has underperformed the broader market, as shown in this graph.