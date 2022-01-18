Philips, Cydar team up to improve endovascular treatment outcomes

Jan. 18, 2022

  • Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) is collaborating with U.K.-based Cydar to improve endovascular treatment outcomes.
  • Cydar provides cloud-based procedure maps software to plan and guide surgery in real time.
  • The company said physicians will now have access to new 3D image guidance capabilities through its Image-Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System – Zenition, for accuracy and efficiency aimed at improving outcomes for patients undergoing endovascular treatment.
  • The company added that the integration of Cydar EV Maps software into the Zenition platform now adds extended procedure planning and real-time 3D guidance capabilities.
  • “The benefits of this combined solution, with integrated and enhanced procedure planning and visualization, include shorter and more predictable procedure times, reduced X-ray exposure to patients and staff, and fewer injections of iodine dye - the leading cause of in-hospital kidney failure," said Cydar CEO Paul Mussenden.
