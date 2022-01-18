Goldman Sachs GAAP EPS of $10.81 misses by $1.00, revenue of $12.64B beats by $510M
Jan. 18, 2022 7:26 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Goldman Sachs press release (NYSE:GS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $10.81 misses by $1.00.
- Revenue of $12.64B (+7.7% Y/Y) beats by $510M.
- Shares -2% PM.
- Provision for credit losses was $344 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $293 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $175 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily reflected growth in credit card balances.
- Return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) was 23.0% for 2021 and annualized ROE was 15.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (OTC:ROTE) was 24.3% for 2021 and annualized ROTE was 16.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021.