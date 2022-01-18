Gap slumps after Morgan Stanley slashes margin expectations
Jan. 18, 2022 7:30 AM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley drops its rating on Gap (NYSE:GPS) to Underweight from Equal-weight. The firm turns negative after revisiting margin assumptions for 2022 and finding that estimates have not properly factored in how higher promotions, increased shipping expenses through higher e-commerce penetration and ongoing air freight headwinds may offset GPS' rent, occupancy, & depreciation leverage from store closures,
- Analyst Kimberly Greenberger: "The magnitude of GPS’s 3Q21 earnings miss & full year guidance cut reflected mis-execution & suggested communication shortfalls in the GPS organization. This left us less confident in the new management team & GPS’ ability to achieve its 2023 financial targets."
- Greenberger and team lower their 2022 and out-year gross margin assumptions materially, which results in ~63% lower 2022-2025 EPS estimates on average.
- The firm assigns a price target of $14 to GPS.
- Shares of Gap (GPS) are down 4.98% premarket to $17.36.
