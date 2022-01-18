BNY Mellon Q4 earnings beat, helped by credit benefit; AUM rises 10% Y/Y
Jan. 18, 2022 7:33 AM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Q4 earnings beat the consensus estimate and assets under management reached $2.4T, up 10% Y/Y, reflecting higher market values and net inflows.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.04 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.01 and compares with $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.
- For 2022, the company expects net interest revenue to rise ~10%, total fee revenue to increase ~7%, expenses, excluding notable items, to rise ~5.5%, and total payout ratio of ~100% vs. 160% in 2021. (Added at 7:40 AM ET).
- BNY Mellon (BK) shares dip 0.6% in premarket trading.
- "As we look to 2022 and beyond, we expect double-digit EPS growth as we are determined to continue delivering consistent organic growth which, together with the current expectation for higher rates, should allow us to generate positive operating leverage, while at the same time continue investing in the growth and efficiency of our businesses," said CEO Todd Gibbons.
- Q4 net interest revenue on fully taxable equivalent basis of $681m increased from $644M in Q3 and slipped from $683M in Q4 2020; net interest margin on FTE basis was 0.71% vs. 0.68% in Q3 and 0.72% in the year-ago basis.
- Q4 total fee revenue of $3.23B fell from $3.27B in Q3 and rose from $3.11B in Q4 2020.
- Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $17M vs. a benefit of $45M in Q3 and cost of $15M in Q4 2020.
- Noninterest expense of $2.97M increased 2% Q/Q and 1% Y/Y. Excluding the impact of notable items, expenses rose 6% Y/Y, driven by higher investments in growth, infrastructure, and efficiency initiatives, and higher revenue-related expenses.
- Net occupancy expense jumped 11% Q/Q on lease exit costs and expenses related to return-to-office.
- Securities Services total revenue of $1.83B were unchanged Q/Q and rose 5% Y/Y; pretax operating margin of 19% improved from 17% in Q3 and 12% in Q4 2020.
- Market and Wealth Services total revenue of $1.17B were flat Q/Q and rose 1% Y/Y; pretax operating margin of 43% slipped from 44% in Q3 and increased from 42% in Q4 2020.
- Investment and Wealth Management total revenue of $1.02B slipped 1% Q/Q and increased 3% Y/Y; adjusted pretax operating margin of 29% fell from 36% in Q3 and 34% in Q4 2020.
- Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.
