Kosmos Energy says Gulf of Mexico appraisal well results 'encouraging'
Jan. 18, 2022 7:34 AM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) +2.8% pre-market after revealing better than expected results from the appraisal of the Winterfell-2 oil well in the Gulf of Mexico.
- Kosmos, which owns a 16.4% interest in the well, says the well discovered ~120 ft. of net oil pay in the first and second horizons, with better oil saturation and porosity than pre-drill expectations, and discovered an additional oil-bearing horizon in a deeper reservoir which is also prospective in the blocks immediately to the north.
- The company says the results of the appraisal well further define the resource potential in the central Winterfell area, with the current estimate ~100M gross barrels.
- "The well results are encouraging and provide the support needed to advance a low-cost, lower-carbon development scheme that could be brought online in around two years," Chairman and CEO Andrew Inglis says.
- Debt reduction and higher cash flow from the OXY Ghana transaction provide a pathway to profitability for Kosmos Energy in 2022, Fluidsdoc writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.