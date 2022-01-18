Surgalign announces FDA clearance of surgical guidance system; discloses prelim. financials

Jan. 18, 2022 7:35 AM ETSurgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) has surged ~25.3% in the pre-market after announcing that the FDA granted it the 510(k) clearance for the company’s HOLO Portal surgical guidance system for use in lumbar spine procedures.
  • Developed by Holo Surgical — which was acquired by the company in Oct. 2020 — HOLO Portal incorporates the machine learning-based image guidance technology with augmented reality (AR) and a proprietary AI software for automated surgical planning.
  • Surgalign (SRGA) also disclosed preliminary financials to indicate $21.5 - $21.9M and $90.2 - $90.6M global revenue for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, respectively. The company expects its preliminary cash and cash equivalents for 2021 year-end will not be below $51M.
  • Read more on the current consensus estimates for Surgalign (SRGA) for Q4 and the full year of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.