Surgalign announces FDA clearance of surgical guidance system; discloses prelim. financials
Jan. 18, 2022 7:35 AM ETSurgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) has surged ~25.3% in the pre-market after announcing that the FDA granted it the 510(k) clearance for the company’s HOLO Portal surgical guidance system for use in lumbar spine procedures.
- Developed by Holo Surgical — which was acquired by the company in Oct. 2020 — HOLO Portal incorporates the machine learning-based image guidance technology with augmented reality (AR) and a proprietary AI software for automated surgical planning.
- Surgalign (SRGA) also disclosed preliminary financials to indicate $21.5 - $21.9M and $90.2 - $90.6M global revenue for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, respectively. The company expects its preliminary cash and cash equivalents for 2021 year-end will not be below $51M.
