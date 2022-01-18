CytoSorbents jumps 1.86% on prelim FY21 and Q4 revenue above the consensus

Jan. 18, 2022 7:35 AM ETCytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) jumps 1.86% on preliminary FY21 unaudited total revenue of ~$43.2M (consensus $41.95M) versus $41M in 2020.
  • Preliminary FY21 unaudited Product sales were ~$40.1M compared to $39.5M in 2020.
  • Core (non-COVID-19) product revenue in FY21 was ~$33.8M(+13%Y/Y) and accounting for ~84% of product sales
  • Q421 prelim total revenue of ~$10.8M (consensus $9.62M) versus $12M in Q420.
  • Prelim Q421 product sales of ~$9.7M were ahead of prior guidance, versus ~$11.5M in Q4 2020.
  • Core (non-COVID-19) product sales in Q421 were ~$8M, or 82% of product sales versus ~$8.9M, or 77% of product sales in Q4 2020.
  • Direct sales from Germany in Q421 of $5.3M (+45% Q/Q).
  • The company ended the year with strong cash balance of ~$54M.
