Under Armour gains after BMO Capital recommends buying the dip
Jan. 18, 2022 7:38 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UA), UAABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BMO Capital boosts its rating on Under Armour (UA, UAA) to Outperform from Sector Perform on its view that shares look attractive at their current level.
- Analyst Simeon Siegel and team think that the recent sell-off discounts UAA's pandemic transformation by re-focusing on profits over growth for growth’s sake. "With recent industry updates and increasingly challenging compares weighing on the sector, we believe UAA represents a healthy brand thrown out with the industry bath water," read the bullish note.
- The firm also tips that UAA could buy back stock with excess cash to help drive earnings per share growth.
- BMO Capital assigns a price target of $25 to Under Armour (NYSE:UAA).
- Shares of Under Armlour (UAA) are up 1.11% premarket to $19.07. The stock trades well below the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.