Under Armour gains after BMO Capital recommends buying the dip

Jan. 18, 2022 7:38 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UA), UAABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Sport Clothing Company Under Armour Reports Quarterly Earnings Of Over A Billion Dollars

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • BMO Capital boosts its rating on Under Armour (UA, UAA) to Outperform from Sector Perform on its view that shares look attractive at their current level.
  • Analyst Simeon Siegel and team think that the recent sell-off discounts UAA's pandemic transformation by re-focusing on profits over growth for growth’s sake. "With recent industry updates and increasingly challenging compares weighing on the sector, we believe UAA represents a healthy brand thrown out with the industry bath water," read the bullish note.
  • The firm also tips that UAA could buy back stock with excess cash to help drive earnings per share growth.
  • BMO Capital assigns a price target of $25 to Under Armour (NYSE:UAA).
  • Shares of Under Armlour (UAA) are up 1.11% premarket to $19.07. The stock trades well below the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.