XPO Logistics expands LTL network with new terminals, trailer manufacturing capacity
Jan. 18, 2022 7:40 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For increasing its customer service capacity in its North American network, XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announced the opening of two less-than-truckload (LTL) terminals.
- The company also increased production capacity at its trailer manufacturing facility, and will open four more fleet maintenance shops this quarter.
- In its comprehensive LTL action plan, XPO plans to expand its North American LTL door count by 900 doors (~6%) by 2023-end, significantly increase the number of units produced at its trailer manufacturing facility.
- Among its current quarter LTL investments, the company's equipment upgrades to the company's LTL trailer manufacturing facility in Searcy, Arkansas is expected to double number of units produced Y/Y in 2022.