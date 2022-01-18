Vaccitech, Cancer Research UK, Ludwig begins dosing in phase 1/2a lung cancer trial
Jan. 18, 2022 7:42 AM ETVaccitech plc (VACC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cancer Research UK, Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) and the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1/2a trial called MAGE trial evaluating immunotherapeutic VTP-600 in patients with a common type of lung cancer.
- The study, which is expected to run over two to three years, is expected to enroll ~86 people who have been newly diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). VTP-600 will be given in combination with the current first line treatment for NSCLC.
- The company said that based on effectiveness in NSCLC, VTP-600 could be evaluated in other types of cancer in the future, including breast, bowel, bladder and melanoma.
- Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development is managing and providing significant funding for the trial. Vaccitech Oncology Limited (VOLT) a strategic collaboration between Vaccitech and Ludwig, are supplying VTP-600 for the study.
- VOLT holds an option to license the results of the trial for future clinical development and commercialization of the immunotherapy. If VOLT elects not to exercise its option, Cancer Research UK will have the right to take the program forward in all cancer indications.